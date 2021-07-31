SOUTH EGREMONT — One of the most unusual industries in the country has a branch in this town. Mr. and Mrs. Arthur L. Johnson make miniature furniture in their workshop at April Farm.
Their customers range from eccentric millionaires to little girls with doll houses. Thirty different craftsmen, living all over the United States, contribute specialized work in glass, china, silver, copper and wood.
The business is mostly mail order, but the Johnson’s Chestnut Hill Studio does a thriving business in the holiday season from a roadside stand on Route 23.
The aim of the Johnsons has been to strike a mean between the mass-produced children’s toys and the delicate, expensive uselessness of rich adults’ toys. Their ideal is good hand workmanship at the lowest price possible.
The avocation of the Johnsons had its genesis in a flight from “the pressure of New York advertising.” Both Mr. Johnson, an executive for Bell Telephone, and Mrs. Johnson, an advertising executive, had been victims of white-collar debilitation.
Mrs. Johnson retreated first to Mamaroneck, N.Y., to start her miniature business. There she married Mr. Johnson, likewise disenchanted with the rigors of suburbia.
Mr. Johnson, a direct descendant of Paul Revere, likes to think he is preserving an old tradition as he sits at his “wee workbench” expressing his “latent talents.” Mrs. Johnson expresses her latent talents by writing all the advertising.
The “wee Toby mugs” and “Our popular little Gay Nineties Darling,” a best-selling lamp, “win everyone’s heart.”
In Mrs. Johnson’s words, “a retired business executive” and a “young grandmother whose hands cannot remain idle,” present the spectacle of a couple earning their living and enjoying it, living by their hobby.