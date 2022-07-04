HINSDALE — Residents ushered in Independence Day last night with a gala welcome home to Desert Storm troops and a colorful fireworks display.
In a scene reminiscent of a Norman Rockwell painting, an estimated 500 people gathered on the rolling lawn in front of the Youth Center/Town Hall to listen to a two-hour concert by the Eagles Band.
By 8:50, when the fireworks began behind the firehouse on Maple Street, the crowd had swelled to at least 1,000.
While youngsters played in the fenced Lions Club playground, their parents, many of whom brought along lawn chairs, visited with neighbors and friends. Others spread blankets and lounged on the grass.
The event was sponsored by the Lions Club, whose president, John M. Casey, introduced former postmaster and past VFW Commander Edward A. Fogarty.
Fogarty welcomed home Hinsdale and Peru service personnel who served in the Persian Gulf. He also paid tribute to those who died in that conflict and to those still serving there.
Casey spoke of the role played by local Revolutionary War hero Israel Bissell, who alerted his countrymen that the British had attacked. Casey invited residents to view a special display posted in the library in Bissell’s honor.
A contingent of 185 campers and counselors from Camp Romaca walked the approximately 1 1/2 miles from the camp on Plunkett Lake to the Town Hall. They picnicked on chicken, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, and watermelon while listening to the music and waiting for the fireworks.
Camp director Brenda Levine said the campers walked to the event to honor Persian Gulf servicemen and women. “Tomorrow they plan to write letters and poems that we’ll be sending to those people still serving over there,” Levine said.