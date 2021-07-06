England Brothers Department Store is about to embark on a novel experiment in window dressing. Beginning on Thursday, July 16, and running for one week, the store will hang the paintings of Canaan artist Don Moss as a backdrop for their regular windows.
This all started when Moss came to Miss Mable Rennie, promotion manager at the store, and suggested the idea. Miss Rennie reacted favorably because she felt “the store ought to help good young artists.”
In addition to using Moss’ paintings as a window back-drop, England Brothers intends to hang about 25 of his works on panels suspended from the ceiling on the sixth floor. Moss will be on the sixth floor Thursday, Friday and Saturday to talk to prospective buyers. All sales of the paintings will be conducted between Moss and the buyers with the store taking no part in the transaction.
Plans for continuing the idea of hanging original works by area artists depend largely on how well received this exhibit is. According to Miss Rennie there is no merchandising tie-in with the paintings. The “primary purpose of the exhibition is to help Moss sell his paintings.”
Moss came up with the idea for exhibiting his work because he suspected that museum and gallery exhibitions attracted only a small group of people. He wanted greater exposure for his work. His connection with England Brothers for the week will satisfy this natural artistic desire to have his work looked at.
The paintings can be described as “bright colored figments of the artist’s imagination.” Animals abound in his work, but they are unlike their live analogs. One observer called them “the kind of characters that inhabit pleasant nightmares.” They are intended to have a pleasant, whimsical effect on the viewer, and evoke a smile or a small chuckle.
Moss is a recent emigre from New York City. He had worked there since the war as a freelance commercial artist. Last April, he and his wife decided to satisfy their yearning for air, space and things that grow by moving up to Canaan for good. Moss also decided to satisfy another yearning by devoting himself to painting on a full-time basis. Although he still does occasional commercial art work, he is on his way to realizing both dreams.