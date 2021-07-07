LEE — With the acquisition of 43 acres of land and the purchase of one brood mare four years ago, Corwin Le Provost, a 71-year-old Lee garageman, decided to start a new enterprise in the Berkshires — a walking-horse farm. It is run by Con and Bob McAnanny, his foreman and trainer.
The whole undertaking began as a hobby. Con has owned pleasure horses all his life, but he never had a chance to get a walking-horse until four years ago. He had a walking-horse saddle-mare shipped from Tennessee and liked it so much that he bought himself a prize stallion and has kept breeding walking-horses ever since. Today he feels the experiment has been a success.
His investment has expanded so that Con proudly asserts that he now has five brood mares — all pedigreed — along with his prize stallion. His mares have had 13 colts, two the first year, three each the second and third years, and five this year.
It is with greater pride, however, that Con talks about his stallion, Pilot Me. “His father, No Limit Allen, was the world’s champion walking-horse. He sold for $26,000 in Kentucky.” Pilot Me was born in February, 1943, and has sired all the walking-horses on the farm.
The walking-horse was first used for regular farm duty on Southern plantations years ago and by plantation owners for pleasure riding. At the present time, it is primarily a pleasure horse although school teachers and plantation foremen in the South still use them.
The natural gait of a walking-horse is a running walk. They are born with this gait. It cannot be taught to them.
An ordinary horse will place its hind foot in the spot where it picked up its front foot. This is a flat-foot walk. A walking-horse has an overreach. It will place its hind foot 10 to 20 inches ahead of the spot where its fore-foot was. This is the “running walk.” One mare on the farm has a 27-inch overreach. The running walk is really a substitute for a trot, but a much smoother and more comfortable pace.
The site of the walking-horse farm is a beautiful tract of land next to the State Police Barracks here. Bordered on one side by a small area of woods, it affords an excellent spot for the mares to bring up their colts.