A second reunion of the 1891 class of Pittsfield High School was a long time coming, but it was held, nevertheless, last week.
Five of the nine surviving members of that class met with Miss Mary E. (Aunt Mary) Wellington, 17 Springside Ave., daughter of the high sheriff of Berkshire County, Hiram Wellington, and sister of the late elder statesmen of selected morticians, Marshall E. Wellington. The five girls met, had tea and sandwiches, talked over the days gone by and resolved not to let another 61 years go by without another reunion. Needless to say, eight of the nine ‘91 survivors are girls. The only male left is Dr. William Walker Rockwell of New York, a retired minister, son and namesake of a late illustrious congressman from this First Congressional District.
Miss Wellington, a short, chipper, bright, active woman, who will be 83 in December (she wouldn’t “dare” hint at the ages of her classmates) can’t explain why the class hasn’t had a reunion since 1893 — “probably because I’ve been busy with other things.” The last one was held at Breezy Knoll, Pontoosuc Lake, in a rambling wooden building which had been erected by her father. Miss Wellington taught Sunday school at Pilgrim Memorial Church for more than 60 years, having started while she was still in high school.
One of the members, Alice Robbins Hale, came all the way from Cheshire. She moved to that town almost 15 years ago after her husband, Frank Hale, had sold the old Hale Homestead, which was in the family since Revolutionary days. Her husband has since died.
Other guests of Miss Wellington were Mrs. Josephine Mee Ryan of 33 Albro St., Mrs. Augusta Munn Polly of 104 Stratford Ave., and Mrs. Henrietta (Etta) Lyons Parker, 69 Appleton Ave. Letters or telegrams were read from the four other survivors — Dr. Rockwell, Mrs. Annie Dresser Tobey of West Stockbridge, and the Misses Anna Solon and Margaret Gore of Pittsfield.
The high school in those days was on South Street, the present site of Memorial Park. It burned to the ground in 1895.