Strolling about among the parked cars of tourists near Bascom Lodge at Mt. Greylock summit, Custodian Charles L. Parker yesterday noon spied, trudging up Misery Hill Trail, a boy loaded with Bergen pack, belt axe, canteen and so on, as if on a long journey.
And so it proved. Sixteen-year-old Allen Margrett had covered 200 miles of a projected 500-mile hike on the Appalachian trail, from Greenwood, N.J., to Mt. Katahdin, Me. All alone, he had set out a fortnight ago from his home in Montclair, N.J.
Refusing to think such a venture anything out of the ordinary among brothers of the trail, he was more willing to discuss his equipment and the other types with which he was familiar. His sensible selection of hiking accoutrements showed him wise in trail ways.
Questioned as to the condition of the long path, Margrett reported the Berkshire section to be in excellent shape and well marked. This shows the result of light work, put in by several Mt. Greylock Ski Club members this spring. The ski club has taken over the responsibility for the trail’s maintenance in Berkshire County.
Connecticut’s portion is pretty good, said Margrett, although he lost the trail once in that State. But the section through New York and Jersey is very poorly marked and he found himself off the trail twice.
Leaving Parker, after a comfortable chat before the Lodge fireplace, the youthful lone tourist set out to see how the short section of the trail in Vermont, and the hundreds of miles through the wilderness of New Hampshire and Maine, shape up. Returning to Montclair by bus, Margrett will have proved himself a seasoned hiker, who has successfully carried through a tramp that most trail enthusiasts of long experience would not tackle, especially without company.