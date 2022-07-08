A veteran Tanglewood performer will make his first 1954 appearance there Friday night in a new shed.
The performer is Warren U. Sears of 37 Noblehurst Ave. The new shed is a Red Cross first aid building that replaces the tent that has been used for that purpose in the past. Mr. Sears’ performance will be the usual act of service he has been doing at Tanglewood since 1946 — taking care of whatever aches or pains the music lovers develop.
And Mr. Sears has seen some rather unusual developments of that nature in the eight years he has been volunteering his services as a Red Cross first aider at Tanglewood.
He recalls the night a couple were buying their tickets at the entrance and the husband let a bottle of beer slip out of the blanket he was carrying. The bottle exploded when it hit the ground and a chunk of flying glass cut his spouse’s leg.
The cut wasn’t too severe, but the woman was wearing open-toed shoes and nylon stockings. The blood flowed out the open portion of the shoe and traveled up the nylon stocking by capillary action.
“The husband just about passed out while we were taking care of his wife and we had to take care of him,” Mr. Sears explained.
The “we” who help Warren do the taking care of includes the distaff side of the Sears family. Mrs. Sears is a registered nurse. She has been serving as a volunteer Red Cross first aid worker at Tanglewood two years less than her husband.
During their summers of volunteer Red Cross duty at Tanglewood the Searses have been called on for everything from bee stings to broken bones.
The bee stings they can take care of on the spot. The broken bones and other more seriously ill or injured music lovers are given prescribed emergency treatment and dispatched to a doctor or hospital.
Bee stings may sound rather humorous or inconsequential, but Mr. Sears remembers one night when they were disturbing to one Tanglewood patron. The young man came into the first aid tent with a couple of stings on one leg. He rolled up his pant leg and Mr. Sears applied some ointment. The patient was about ready to return to his choice seat in the Shed for the concert when the bee, which had apparently traveled up and to the rear of his trousers, struck again. The young man had to stand to hear the concert that night.