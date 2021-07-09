Deft hands, serving the interests of humanity and working incessantly despite the heat and the limited time which is available for the accomplishment of their purpose, soon will be creating the 17,000 surgical dressings which the Berkshire County Chapter of the American Red Cross has been asked to make for war relief sufferers.
Mrs. I.S.F. Dodd of this city, county chairman of surgical dressings, and Miss Alice Riggs, co-chairman of the production of the Stockbridge Red Cross branch, have qualified as instructors in the making of surgical dressings. They took an exacting course in this highly intricate craft at Springfield last week, working directly under a teaching force which gained its knowledge at the relief society’s national headquarters in Washington.
Now they are ready. But before actual construction can be inaugurated toward realization of the large quota which has been assigned to the chapter, aspiring teachers in this county must be taught the fundamentals. They in turn will direct good-sized groups of volunteer workers.
The first course under the direction of Mrs. Dodd will be held at the county chapter house tomorrow and Thursday afternoons at 2.
Instruction courses also will be held in Great Barrington at the residence of Mrs. Elizabeth N. Hotchkiss Tuesday afternoon, July 16, at 1:30. In Stockbridge, the same type of tutorship will be offered at Red Cross headquarters at a time to be announced later.
Mass production will start at the chapter house Monday afternoon at 1:30, with Mrs. Dodd and her most able proteges as the supervisors. The work will be carried on in the chapter house two afternoons and one evening each week, and an announcement as to the definite dates will be made in the near future.
Miss Jean Henry was appointed today by Mrs. Dodd as co-chairman of surgical dressings. Groups or individuals who wish to participate in this project are requested to register with either Mrs. Dodd or Miss Henry at the chapter house.
The work on surgical dressings is another phase of the Berkshire County chapter’s far-reaching special volunteer services under the general chairmanship of Mrs. Daniel England.