The town honored its most famous native daughter, and the debut of the new dollar coin bearing her image, all last week with square dances, beer fests, an ethnic fair, and a visit by the U.S. Treasury Secretary W. Michael Blumenthal.
Susan B. Anthony Days culminated this weekend with a mother-daughter softball game sponsored by the Lassie League. An ethnic fair sponsored by the merchants on Summer Street was held Saturday. The fair lasted nearly six hours and drew about 600 people. The most exotic attraction was a belly dancing performance by Debora Powers and Loretta Taylor, both of Pittsfield.
Also Saturday, 46 area artists displayed 180 paintings and drawings at the Adams Memorial Junior High School in the annual art show sponsored by the Adams Art Association.
Yet the highlight of the week was a ceremony Friday commemorating the issuance of the Susan B. Anthony dollar coin. Treasury Secretary Blumenthal presided at that event at the Berkshire Bank & Trust branch on Park Street.
Before a crowd of about 1,000 persons, Blumenthal unveiled a bronze plaque, embedded in a limestone boulder, on the bank’s lawn. The plaque reads: “Miss Anthony’s life was rooted in the nineteenth-century struggle to reform American democracy and society. Her campaign for women’s suffrage offers an inspiring model of dedication, perseverance and courage.”
Though Ms. Anthony moved from Adams at the age of 6, she will always be remembered and revered as this town’s most celebrated native daughter.