The fate of the old Bulfinch Church on the former Maplewood Hotel grounds seems to be destruction, as its owner, Mrs. Elisabeth C. T. Miller of Windsor, apparently has been unable to carry out her original plans for reconstruction, according to “Yankee,” monthly magazine. In the current June issue, it has the following to say regarding the ancient ecclesiastical structure designed by a famous architect of other days:
A strange derelict just on the edge of Pittsfield’s (Mass.) business section is the old Congregational Church, built some 150 years ago. Down through the years the building has been successively a church, gymnasium, and ballroom.
It was designed by Charles Bulfinch and is one of only four Bulfinch churches left standing. In 1930 it was pronounced the most famous building in Western Massachusetts.
Pittsfield acquired its first public park because a Mrs. John Williams refused to allow workmen to chop a certain elm which was on the proposed site of this church. She flung herself between axe and tree and stayed there until a compromise could be reached … which was to the effect that her husband would give an entire park to the city if they’d leave that tree alone.
Controversy raged again when the building was completed … over the arrangement of the pews. Democracy won.
The first bell in it was installed in 1793, and it is said its echoes could be heard on Washington Mountain. The people wanted it to ring even louder, though, and put a heavier clapper in it which broke the bell, and it had to be removed.
Patriotic and political Parson Allen preached there 17 years; Rev. Dr. Todd made it famous from 1841 to 1853. Lafayette was received in 1825. Dr. Holmes read his “Ploughman” there in 1849.
A fire damaged it in 1851, and it was sold eventually to the Pittsfield Young Ladies Institute. Then it was moved and made into a gym, the belfry changed to an observatory, but otherwise the exterior is exactly as Bulfinch designed it.
When the school went out of business, Arthur Plumb leased it as a ballroom, and for 50 years it was the scene of Pittsfield’s gayest parties.
When the Maplewood Hotel closed its doors, the bank offered the church to anyone who would restore and preserve it, and a Mrs. Elisabeth Miller of Windsor, Mass., took it over in 1937. At the time in interviews she stated it would be fixed up and used as a New Thought Center … with a historical room, etc.
She got as far as turning it around so as to face Maplewood Avenue. Then operations ceased, and it now stands, half restored, half destroyed, awaiting its fate which seems to be destruction.