After a hectic 15 minutes of circling low over this city, an Albany, N.Y., pilot last night force-landed his plane next to the family garden of Mr. and Mrs. Alden Coe of Harryel Street to obtain directions to the Pittsfield Airport.
Hemmed in by a low ceiling and handicapped by closing darkness, the pilot made several test runs over the Williams Street area before finally settling down in the Coe farm field.
The pilot, Dr. E.H. Weiss, an Albany, N.Y., optometrist, quickly explained to Mr. Coe that he was lost. Mr. Coe, who was termed an "intrepid flier," according to Dr. Weiss, "quickly dropped his hoe and offered to show me the way to the airport."
After the pilot took his luggage out of the plane, Mr. Coe climbed in with the doctor and the plane finally jounced into the air on the second attempt. As soon as she saw the pair were on their way to the airport, Mrs. Coe loaded the luggage and her three children into the car and set off for the airport to meet the two men when they came down.
The silver blue Taylorcraft plane attracted considerable attention as it circled around looking for a place to land. Police went to the scene after they received a report that the plane had crashed. However, by the time they arrived the plane had taken off again.
Dr. Weiss said this morning that he was on his way back from Nantucket, but had been delayed slightly because of weather at Boston. He said he had decided to bring his plane down here to get directions as he realized darkness was closing in.
As it happened, Dr. Weiss chose an air-minded family to drop in on. Mr. Coe's cousin flew in to visit him Sunday from Ohio, and it was reported that Mr. Coe at first thought his cousin was paying him a return visit when the plane swooped down.
Dr. Weiss gave Mr. Coe credit for being willing to take off under such "doubtful conditions."
Once at the airport. Dr. Weiss tied his plane down and rode back to town in the Coe car from where he took a train back to Albany. He said he planned to pick up his Taylorcraft "in a few days."