Berkshire County will be well represented next Friday when the statue of Elisha Yale is unveiled at Gloversville, N.Y. Not only did Elisha Yale, pastor, author and educator of the middle 1800s come from Berkshire, but so does the sculptor, Augustus Lukeman, and the man who will be the principal speaker at the Gloversville D.A.R. celebration, Dr. David W. Reid of North Adams. Berkshire has one more connection with the statue of Yale; the hands were modeled by Mr. Lukeman from those of Chester Averill of Stockbridge.
Elisha Yale was born in Lee, June 15, 1780, the son of Josiah and Ruth Yale and was brought up on a Lee farm. His first job was teaching school in Richmond, a post which he held in 1798 and 1799 and again in Lenox in 1800. He then decided to become a minister and after three years of study was licensed to preach by the North Association of Hartford, Conn. His first pastorate was also his last for in 1804 he went to to Kingsborough, N.Y., now Gloversville, and retained his pulpit until 1852, a period of 48 years.
Dr. Yale published in 1853 the “Silent Verse System” for the use of individuals and the schools of Rochester, N.Y. He contributed sermons and articles in periodicals and left in manuscript “A Review of a Pastorate of Forty Eight Years.” He also wrote “Helps to Cultivate the Conscience.” He was an older brother of the Rev. Dr. Cyrus Yale who was born in Lee, graduated from Williams College and preached at New Hartford, Conn., and Ware. He published books and addresses.
The statue of Yale which Mr. Lukeman has created is of large size. It shows the minister, head and shoulders back, stepping forth perhaps on his way to church. In his right hand he carries a Bible and in his left a stout staff. Some of the preliminary work on the statue was done in Stockbridge and the rest in the New York studio of the sculptor.
Dr. Reid of North Adams was formerly pastor of the Fremont Street Methodist Church of Gloversville. He will be the principal speaker when the General Richard Montgomery Chapter, D.A.R., and the Caughnawaga Chapter of Fonda Fultonville meet at the Kingsboro Avenue Presbyterian Church. Colonial costumes will be worn.