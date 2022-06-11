Bambi, a deer with a yen for tourists, TV and tobacco, is the pet of the Ernest Oldenburg family who live on the New Britain Road in West Lebanon, N.Y.
The pet deer was found by Dorann Oldenburg, a student at New Lebanon High School, one Sunday afternoon in June, 1951.
"I saw his head sticking out of the lilac bushes in the front yard," Miss Oldenburg recalls. "He had apparently been deserted by his mother. According to the veterinarian, he was only a couple of days old."
The Oldenburgs fed the baby fawn three quarts of milk a day and calf grain until he was old enough to shift for himself. They still feed Bambi when he comes home for dinner. But he is becoming more and more independent and sometimes goes away and stays all day now.
Other changes the Oldenburgs have noted in the maturing deer is that he is growing horns and no longer likes to chew buttons. Now he eats tobacco instead. In addition to cigarettes, he has a taste for Mr. Oldenburg's brand of pipe tobacco.
Bambi will eat almost anything. The Oldenburg's baker had to start delivering his bread to their door instead of leaving it in a box at the roadside. Bambi stole the bread from the box. He also caused the Oldenburgs to build a higher fence around their garden.
"He particularly liked the peas, raspberries and strawberries," says Mrs. Oldenburg. "He can't get at the garden anymore, but we feed him some sugar every day."
Bambi, it is suspected, has transferred his poaching to neighbors' gardens. One neighbor claims the deer has also taken to peering in her windows.
At the Oldenburg home, Bambi ambles right into the parlor where there is a television set. Mr. Oldenburg observes, however, that the deer doesn't seem much interested in the pictures on the screen.
"He just likes to sit and listen to the music."
In addition to being a music lover, Bambi also has sporting blood in his veins. Two hunters from Massachusetts stopped by recently on the way into the woods to go rabbit hunting. Bambi invited himself along. The hunters, their dogs and Bambi came back with two rabbits.
The deer seems to take an interest in everyone who stops by the Oldenburg home. When a car full of tourists stopped one evening recently to look at the deer loitering by the roadside, Bambi stuck his head in the window of the car and looked right back at them.
There's nothing so odd to a deer, it seems, as a car full of real live tourists.