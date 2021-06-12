When Anthony R. Aversa sails for Italy from New York Thursday, he will be taking to the Old Country many things he did not possess when he left five years ago.
The 19-year-old counterman at the Bridge Lunch will be returning with U.S. citizenship, a Pittsfield High School diploma, which he will receive Sunday, a good working knowledge of English and quite a bit of skill on the clarinet and saxophone.
In 1948, Frank Aversa, who had worked for years as a counterman at the Bridge Lunch after coming from Italy and acquiring U.S. citizenship, decided that he would bring two of his seven children to this country from his home town of Staletti, Catanzaro Province, Italy.
Consequently, Anthony and his older brother, Andrew, came to Pittsfield and the other three sisters and two brothers stayed in Italy with Mrs. Aversa. Andrew, 23, enlisted in the Army three years ago and is now stationed in Germany.
Anthony enrolled at Central Junior High where he was placed in the seventh grade for two weeks and then promoted to the eighth. He had no knowledge of English but the patience of one of his teachers, Miss Rosemary Cummings, now at the high school, and his schoolmates soon enabled Anthony to keep up with his friends in regular promotions through high school.
Mornings and early afternoons were spent at school; afternoons and evenings were taken up by work at the Bridge Lunch, and nights were devoted to the improvement of English, the clarinet and saxophone.
Anthony’s father returned last year to Italy, where he is slowly selling his extensive family property so that the whole family might return to this country. Anthony is going to spend 21/2 months visiting family and touring Italy.
He must return in September in order to fulfill an engagement here with the draft board. And after that “Who knows?” he says. Maybe he will go on with his music, or the printing he learned at the high school. But one thing he definitely will continue is his study of English. He keeps dreaming about speaking it as fluently as Miss Cummings.