This is Flag Day and the event will be observed in a public ceremony by the Pittsfield Lodge of Elks in the home of the lodge on Union Street this evening at 8 o’clock. This service is an annual event required by the laws of the Order of Elks to be held publicly by every lodge. Invitations have been extended to all patriotic organizations and indications point to the largest attendance ever.
Assurance is given that those who attend will be given an entirely new and vivid conception of the true significance of Flag Day.
A feature of the exercises this year will be the pageant of the flag. Nine different American flags, each an authentic replica of that in use at some period in natural history, will be displayed. They will be borne by members of the American Legion in uniform to the accompaniment of music characteristic of the various periods.
The program will officially open with the entrance of Exalted Ruler William H. Ford who will preside, officers of the lodge, speakers, and Mayor Patrick J. Moore.
The entrance of each flag will be accompanied by an explanation of its history by Attorney Walter Reilly, a member of the local lodge, accompanied by historical music on the organ by Edward Harrison of Corpus Christi Texas Lodge.
The principal addresses will be given by William Greenwood of Pittsfield High School and George Tucker of St. Joseph’s High who will take for their subjects “Our National Heritage” and “The History of the Flag.” Mayor Moore will also give a short address on the flag.
The committee in charge consists of Dr. Maurice S. Eisner, Dr. William F. Magner, Alfred Blais, Louis A. Merchant, John J. Shields, Chief William C. Shepard and attorney Abram Chesney.