Four score and 10 years rolled back yesterday as 20th century Pittsfield honored for the second time "the nation's guest, the Marquis de Lafayette."
For the second time a flower-decked coach rolled into Pittsfield between lines of cheering citizenry, to carry its guest over the same route which the royal visitor followed in his brief stop-over in 1825.
From the quarter-mile long parade, through the ceremonies from the window of the old Town Hall where the Marquis greeted Pittsfield a century and 10 years ago, to the climaxing banquet at the Hotel Maplewood, "Lafayette Day" was a credit to the city which cared to honor a memory, to the thousands who participated and to the committee which made it possible.
As early as 4:30 in the afternoon, Park Square and West Street began to fill with the first of the many thousands who finally lined the parade's path down to the old Town Hall on the corner of East Street and Bartlett Avenue. Office windows went up and athletic youth took to the trees as the long body of the parade began to form in the square near the railroad station.
Promptly at the stroke of 5, High Sheriff J. Bruce McIntyre and Captain Horace Harding, both in Colonial uniform, and mounted, led the parade off on its trip up the hill. Directly behind them marched Chief John L. Sullivan and a squad of police, followed by the American Legion band and the colors.
Next came the coach with its official burden, the "Marquis," played delightfully throughout the ceremonies by Charles Koscher, an Alsace Lorraine native; President of the Day Merle D. Graves, who also was resplendent in Colonial uniform; Mayor Allen H. Bagg and Joseph E. Peirson. Beside the footman, sitting proudly in the driver's seat, was Samuel Cole, whose Pittsfield memories go back to 1906 when he was coachman for the Bryce family.
Directly behind the official coach marched a uniformed detachment of the Pittsfield Post, American Legion, with the colors, followed by the National Guard and members of the Legion and of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Then came members of the LaSalle Club, French organization of the city, headed by a group of girls carrying, horizontally, an American flag. Next was a touch of old France, portrayed in costume by Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Connor and their 7-year-old daughter, Mary Emilie.