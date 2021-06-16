More than any other man, the Automobile Club of Berkshire County owes its existence to the late Clarence J. Biladeau.
He started as the unpaid secretary of the club in 1919, when it was revived after a lapse of 12 years, and continued as the guiding light until his death in 1939.
In May, 1919, a dozen car owners met and appointed five of their number to organize a club. They charged $3 a year for car-owner members and $10 a year for dealers.
But there wasn’t enough money to pay for office headquarters so they accepted space in the old Battery Shop at 99 Fenn Street, where the Berkshire Press used to be. The space was donated by the proprietor N.S. Babbitt.
The treasury was so bare that the club couldn’t afford a clerk. It answered tourists’ questions through the co-operation of Mr. Babbitt, who shouted across the street to an office where Mr. Biladeau worked.
After a year of this, the officers of the club kicked in $10 each and hired a woman to handle calls. Either she was not efficient, or business picked up, because the officers asked Mr. Biladeau to quit his regular job and take over the office full time in 1920.
There was a catch in the arrangement, however. Mr. Biladeau had to sell advertisements in the club bulletin to eke out part of his salary. The monthly magazine (the Exhaust) was started in October 1920 and has been published every month since then.
Late in 1920 the club directors decided to move into the main stream of traffic. They persuaded George W. Clark, proprietor of the New American hotel on the north corner of Columbus Avenue and North Street to donate space in his lobby.
That same year the club changed its name from the Automobile Club of Pittsfield to the Automobile Club of Berkshire County to make its title more representative of its membership. By 1921, the membership had increased to 1400.
A real glutton for work, Mr. Biladeau talked about opening branch offices of the club in other county towns, but there was no transportation available, so members raised more than $1000 for the purchase of a club car. H. Ogden Bates, proprietor of the Dalton Garage, passed up his commission and made a Lexington five-passenger convertible available. In addition, he gave “a large and generous personal donation.” The result was that the club got a $2785 car for $1600.
The club made two more moves in its lifetime. In 1923 it went from the New American House to Columbus Avenue, and July 1, 1925, it moved to Bank Row, where it has been ever since.