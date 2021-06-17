Don’t blame the shortage of July Fourth sparklers on toddlers or teen-agers eagerly preparing for Independence Day.
It’s the fault of their mothers and fathers — the ones looking back to the 1930s and 40s and remembering how those Chinese firecrackers used to blow the bark off the backyard elm. And, ah those sparklers, how they glittered through the midsummer dusk. The middle-agers have been swamping local variety stores and markets, snatching up nearly every sparkler in sight.
Why the rush? This is the first time in approximately 14 years that they can be legally sold in Massachusetts. A law that went into effect last winter permits the sale of certain types: gold-star-producing sparklers on wires (they must contain no magnesium, chlorate or perchlorate) and glitter sparklers in tubes. The former are the most common here.
The new law permits stores to stock and sell sparklers between June 10 and July 15.
It took Louis Caropreso, proprietor of the Dawes Avenue Market at 19 Dawes Ave., only six days to unload his entire stock — seven gross. He says he can’t get any more from his wholesalers.
“It wasn’t the kids (who bought them),” he says, “it was the mothers and fathers.”
He said that apparently a lot of children have never seen a sparkler and the parents want them to.
Parents also remember childhoods before the advent of fireworks laws when it just wasn’t the Fourth unless the neighborhood echoed with salutes, cherry bombs, Chinese firecrackers and battle rockets. Now only caps and sparklers are legal in Massachusetts.
A check of local stores showed that besides Dawes market, stores selling sparklers have been mainly such smaller ones as Magner’s Drug Store on Elm Street, the S & J variety store on Tyler Street.
Some of the larger stores apparently had to order too many from wholesalers too far in advance and didn’t want to take the chance of getting stuck with leftovers after the July 15 deadline.
Fire officials have been uneasy too.
“Sparklers are thought of as nonhazardous,” Deputy Chief Joseph W. Coy says, “but they’re hazardous, all right.”
Coy concurs with the National Fire Protective Association, which hopes for a sparkler ban again. “It weakens your fire prevention code,” Coy explained. He heads the Fire Department’s fire prevention bureau.