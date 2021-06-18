The tale of nearly 10,000 sermons delivered in numberless Berkshire County towns, many of them to be reached only by stage coach or on foot, is recalled by Rev. Charles J. Palmer, Lanesboro, who is this month entering his 60th year in the Episcopal priesthood.
This month, the Lanesboro minister is celebrating the 60th anniversary of his ordination as an Episcopal deacon, and the 59th anniversary of his ordination as a priest. He has lived in the same house (the William Bradley property in Lanesboro, opposite the St. Luke’s Church, of which he was pastor for 19 years), for 58 years.
In the course of his 60 years in the ministry, Mr. Palmer was rector of St. John’s Church, Bangor, Me., and the rector of St. Luke’s Church, Lanesboro, from 1880 to 1899. He became county missionary in 1899, a position from which he has gradually retired during the past several years. He is 84 years old.
In the early days of his ministry in Berkshire County, he delivered more than 150 sermons a year, reaching many of his towns on foot, by horse and buggy, or by the stage coaches that then ran between smaller towns in the county where there were no railroad or trolley lines.
Mr. Palmer was ordained a deacon exactly 60 years ago tomorrow, June 19, 1878, in the seminary chapel, Cambridge. He graduated from Bowdoin in 1874, and spent a year in the Cambridge Episcopal Theological School, before going to the General Theological Seminary in New York City.
The Bradley house, in which he lives, was built on land owned by an early Lanesboro farmer, who also gave the land on which St. Luke’s Church is built. Bradley was probably the number one citizen of Lanesboro during the Revolutionary days, and it was in his house that the first services of the Episcopal people in Lanesboro were held. The present stone church was built in 1836, replacing a wooden building that served for many years.
Mr. Palmer’s most interesting single experience, from a popular viewpoint, was his ride in a hearse on the way back from a funeral. It was a very stormy day, and since no other transportation was available, he accepted the invitation of the undertaker to “hop in” — sitting on the floor of the hearse during the trip back to town from the mountainside.