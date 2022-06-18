To all those who are bent on vocational education careers, John F. Moran, director of the Pittsfield High Vocational School, has one important piece of advice: Don't judge a prospective machinist, draftsman, printer, etc., by his size. This month, that story of "Tall oaks from little acorns grow" came right back at him when he learned that one of his pupils, Edward Skoletsky, 5-foot 91-pound machine shop graduate, was one of the few given an A rating by the General Electric among a large group of new employees at the east plant.
The story of little Edward Skoletsky, son of Mrs. Sarah Skoletsky, 282 Dewey Avenue, is one of persistent knocking on doors by several persons before his ability was finally recognized. Everywhere he went he had three strikes against him because of his slight stature. Finally, he was sent in as a "pinch hitter" and he came through with the kind of job he's been aiming at for the past four years and he's in national defense work at the east plant.
Four years ago, 5-foot, 85-pound Edward Skoletsky was rejected as a prospective vocational school student. He was too small, the school directors said; machinist's work would be too hard on him and, anyway, he would have wasted three years because no firm would take him. Skoletsky, on entering high school a year later, applied for machine shop training again but instructors still were reluctant to admit him. When the second rejection brought tears from the applicant, Mr. Moran just couldn't "stand the gaff," and after a conference with instructors allowed the young man to take the course.
Last week Skoletsky graduated from Pittsfield High School and was one of the two vocational students who made the pro-merito list, a three-year average of 85 or better. Furthermore, he had gained weight, jumping all the way from 85 to 91 pounds but still carried his 5 feet.