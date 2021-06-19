The combination of a new X-ray machine at Pittsfield General Hospital, and an X-ray therapist who is interested in youngsters and their careers in science, has helped produce several winners in science fairs around Berkshire County.
The "sparkplug" of this hospital-high school cooperation is Mrs. Marjorie Gilbert, X-ray therapist at PGH and a graduate nurse. She is quick to pass the credit along to more than a dozen youngsters who have worked successfully with her in the field of radiation, and to Dr. John F. Gowdey, chief roentgenologist at Pittsfield General. He has become equally interested in student experiments in irradiating such diverse items as anemones, bean sprouts, marigolds, avocado seeds, nasturtium seeds, and bacteria — and studying the effects of X-ray on living things.
As an enthusiastic follower of science fairs, Mrs. Gilbert conceived the idea four years ago, of offering her help in the field of irradiation, to several teachers and science club advisors. Her assistance was accepted enthusiastically by budding scientists, doctors and the school personnel.
The results in several science fairs have been eloquent testimony to the success of several experiments in the PGH X-ray department. Among the students who have worked with Mrs. Gilbert are:
Edmund Rucinski, 26 Sadler Ave., experiments in radiation and mutation, exposing several types of plants to various amounts of radiation, to show that 200-500 roentgens stimulate plant growth, while anything over 800 roentgens stunts development. His prizes include Berkshire County Medical Auxiliary's top award in the medical field in 1962, and the society's second prize in biology, as well as two honorable mentions in previous years. He was a delegate from St. Joseph's High School to the North Adams State College science fair this month. Now a senior, he has won a scholarship to the University of Rochester where he will be a premedical student.
Margaret Howe, 1045 West St., student at St. Joseph's High School, experiments on "Effects of Radiation on Plants." Her prizes include first prize (gold trophy and clock) in the 1963 science fair at her school, honorable mention in the 1962 fair, and first prize in biology at the North Adams State College science fair this month. She has another year at school before deciding about college and her specialty.
Joseph Gauthier, 75 Cole Ave., now a student at St. Michael's College, winner of a prize for experiments in X-ray induced mutation in bacteria, while a student at St. Joseph's several years ago. He expects to enter the field of scientific research, possibly as a micro-biologist, as a result of his high school experience.