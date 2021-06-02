On June 17, three days before his 70th birthday, Frank T. Rogerson, yard supervisor at Berkshire Lumber Co., will observe his 50th anniversary with the company.
Mr. Rogerson, who has the appearance and energy of a much younger man, does not intend to retire. He likes to keep busy and after working at the lumberyard all day, works around his house and garden at 136 Cheshire Road, and also helps his sister, Miss Charlotte Rogerson, who lives in Berkshire in the old family homestead.
Mr. Rogerson has seen many changes in the lumber business. In 1906, deliveries were made by horse and wagon, the working week was about 60 hours, and the pay about $10 a week. Mr. Rogerson says that working conditions have improved over the years but “business isn’t what it used to be.”
“Why, in 1925 we had 35 men in the yard; today we have seven. In those days, we couldn’t afford to keep a truck waiting while it was being loaded; we used rolling platforms that were loaded in advance ready to slide onto the incoming trucks,” he says.
During the early days, when the big estates were being built in Lenox and other surrounding towns, the same system was used with the nine horses and 18 wagons Berkshire Lumber had then. The horses were unhitched from the empty wagons and sent out again with a waiting load.
“Sometimes the men making deliveries to neighboring towns would travel home by lantern light late at night. Then they had to feed and bed down the horses before going home. The teamsters had to take care of their own horses every day and took turns on Sundays.”
The company bought a Rapid delivery truck in 1910, which spent a great deal of time stalled in the yard. “They didn’t know very much about starting trucks when we got that one,” Mr. Rogerson says.
Among the things that have reduced employment in lumber yards are the smaller houses of recent years and the shift to “packaging” of various items in factories, sometimes including almost all the parts of a building. As an example, Mr. Rogerson notes that Berkshire Lumber used to have glaziers; now windows come from the mills all glazed and framed, ready to insert into the walls of a house.
Berkshire Lumber was six years old when Mr. Rogerson left the New Haven Railroad and went to work as yard man at the lumber company. He has worked as shipper, order man, helped out with the glazing when they were rushed, and worked a short time as salesman, but didn’t care for office work.