"The Rockwell Team," consisting of artist-illustrator-author-lecturer Norman Rockwell and his 25-year-old son, author-lecturer Tom, entertained approximately 400 guests of the Berkshire Athenaeum at the public library's open house last night.
Cherry-blond Tom, ghost writer of his father's recent autobiography, was introduced as the evening's top speaker but ended up his father's foil in an urbane performance calculated to appear unrehearsed.
Donald J. Shaker, chairman of the sponsoring Friends of the Berkshire Athenaeum, presided at a brief business meeting of the Friends before introducing the father-son team.
Following the introduction, in which Tom was billed as the main speaker, Mr. Rockwell Sr. made "an unpaid political announcement" to the effect his son would remain for the most part a ghost on the dais. However, the audience remedied that situation in a lively question and answer session after the prepared speech by illustrator Rockwell was over.
Mr. Rockwell's address was divided into four episodes — each an imaginary treatment of what he would have to say if he were some other famous autobiographer of history. The four: penny-pinching Benjamin Franklin, Renaissance man Benvenuto Cellini, opium eater Thomas de Quincey, and hot-blooded Casanova.
He indicated in his speech that, as Norman Rockwell, he had little more to say, since publication of his confessions "has cut all my stories entirely out of my life." Everyone, he says, "has read it in the book."
During the question and answer session, however, son Tom proved that the book may have begun more stories than it finished.
He outlined the tribulations of a ghost writer caught between the author's passion for detail and the editor's equal passion for accuracy. Rockwell Sr. has made no secret of the fact that he enjoys mixing a little fictional detail into the factual outline. Tom did the weeding.
The young man said the collaboration began with reels of Dictaphone tape from which he, the son, was to remove the "ah's" and "er's" and perform a superficial clean-up. It didn't work. Literary "style" is not so simple, young Rockwell said.
Eventually, he said, he and his father arrived at a compromise — which the father has previously described as a kind of incessant haggling at the family's kitchen table.
Notwithstanding, Tom said, "I think it was easiest to do the ghostwriting job for my father. I know him better than any other (client)." To which his father replied: "He knows what an awful liar I am."