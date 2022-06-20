“Last year it was skateboards. This year it’s motorbikes,” a local hospital trustee said recently. “It’s great business for us.”
And the scrapes, broken bones and bruises business has been booming ever since the motorcycle-scooter fad hit the Pittsfield area this spring. Registrations for the bikes, from the 50 cc scooters to the big 500 cc cycles, are double for the first six months of this year compared to the same period last year.
Officials at the Registry of Motor Vehicles reported this week that 950 two-wheel permits have been issued since Jan. 1. The figure was 520 from January to June, 1965. It is likely the total registrations for 1966 will almost triple last year’s 787.
The scooters and the cycles are a problem for their riders, car drivers, the police and also for state legislators who are now studying eight related bills to regulate the motorbikes and their riders.
Six people who aren’t worried are the motorbike dealers here, who have been selling the machines.
Joseph Szczapaniak this spring gave up his used-car business and went in for Bridgestone cycles, a Japanese make. He maintains the scooters and cycles are replacing the second family car in spite of the seasonal limitations of the two-wheelers.
Mr. Szczapaniak has sold cycles to college deans, teen-agers and to Joseph Speth, 71, of the Hotel Berkshire who may be the city’s oldest cycle rider.
The average age of Bridgestone’s customers, according to Mr. Szczapaniak, is 18. For most of them the motorbike is their first self-owned vehicle; an economical, easy way to get around and be “with it” at the same time.
James Stow, proprietor of Honda of Pittsfield, says he is selling bikes to teen-agers “from Tor Court to Dewey Avenue.”
Professional men with jobs in the center of the city have been customers at most of the scooter centers. A recent count showed that at least two doctors, five lawyers and Thomas L. McFalls, executive director of the UCS, are scooter owners.
The accident statistics, however, are made for the most part by the youngsters who in the last two weeks have fallen off their scooters or collided with cars at a rate of at least seven a week. This week nine persons, several of them passengers, were treated at hospitals for cuts and bruises resulting from falls.
Pittsfield General Hospital emergency room personnel reported they have treated about 20 scooter and cycle casualties this spring.