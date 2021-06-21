A Pittsfield woman will join the pilgrimage of American gold star mothers to France next year. They will visit, as did this year’s delegation, the graves marked with “crosses row on row” — but without hope of finding their sons’ names there. Mrs. Hattie Decker Roberts, 43 Daniels Avenue, is one of those whose sons lie “somewhere in France.” Perhaps a poppy marks the place. If so, it marks the grave of a gallant fighting man.
Lieutenant Ivan A. Roberts, South Lee boy, who became one of that glorious category of American air aces, was a stepson, but nevertheless there existed between him and Mrs. Roberts a genuine attachment and comradeship. He, like scores of others, paid this supreme penalty.
Mrs. Roberts had painstakingly built up around his memory a supposedly impenetrable wall — a wall to exclude the more tender emotions that were wont to creep through. What had seemed an impossible task appeared to have been accomplished, until she sat before the radio the night before Memorial Day. As the music changed, her thoughts likewise changed. Gradually, the strains of that never-to-be-forgotten wartime song, “There’s a Long, Long Trail,” pervaded her reflections.
The wall crumbled. “I thought I was all over that,” Mrs. Roberts declared. That night she decided to see what could be done about making the gold star trip, offered by the government to the mothers of soldier dead. A letter soon came from Congressman Allen T. Treadway, bearing the news of success. She was informed that the war department files disclosed that she was eligible to make the trip next year. The original bill making possible gold star mothers’ trips had provided only for mothers whose sons’ graves had been definitely located. But an amendment last May 15 removed the restriction and provided a trip for mothers who sons lay merely somewhere “over there.”
Lieutenant Ivan Roberts had four official, and at least one unofficial, victories in the air to his credit when he met the great adventure. He also had a Croix de Guerre with palm, the document accompanying which Mrs. Roberts received from the French government last year, and which hangs on her living room wall. He was in the first pursuit squadron of which Quentin Roosevelt and the famous Frank Luke, Arizona “balloon buster” were members, both being killed.
It was with Frank Luke, destroyer of 14 enemy balloons and five enemy planes, that Roberts flew his last flight.