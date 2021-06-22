With a battered nickel clutched in his thrifty right hand, inherited from a long line of frugal Scotch Highland ancestors, Register of Deeds Walter Scott Dickie sat in his large office chair in the Registry of Deeds today gazing reminiscently at the coin.
To a friend who inquired about the coin and his reflective state of mind, Mr. Dickie confided that it was the first nickel paid by a passenger on the first Berkshire Street Railway car when the car made its initial run with paying passengers from Park Square of this city to Cheshire 40 years ago Sunday, the 21st. Mr. Dickie was motorman on this car. He took the nickel and, sensing the ultimate historical value of the coin, placed one out of his pocket to the company’s credit and kept the original coin which he has cherished ever since. Eventually he plans to give it to the Berkshire Museum, with a suitable annotation of its history.
It had been Mr. Dickie’s intention to pay it, personally, to the conductor in charge of the last car run on the line Nov. 6. 1932, but on that occasion he was in New York with his long-time friend, County Commissioner Frederick H. Purches, and thus the plan fell through. Mr. Purches had just been elected to the County Board and the occasion was observed by the trip to New York.
Mr. Dickie told today of the initial trips made on the Pittsfield-Cheshire line of the Berkshire Street Railway 40 years ago this month. On June 17, 1902, the line was officially opened by the running of two cars with invited guests, over the new line. One car was operated, as motorman, by the late George B. Francis of this city, and Mr. Dickie was the conductor. The other car had as motorman Paul Breeze, formerly of Providence, and George R. Johnson, now of this city, formerly of Plainville, Conn., was the conductor. Mr. Dickie is uncertain whether Mr. Breeze is still living.
The guest cars left the park at 11:10 and made the run to Cheshire in 36 minutes. They remained there a short time and at 12:02 started the return trip to this city.
On the 21st, Mr. Dickie’s car made the first paying trip over the road and he collected the first five-cent local fare on this trip from Fred Shepherd who was superintendent of construction for the Fred T. Ley Company of Springfield, builders of the road. This is the nickel that Mr. Dickie now treasures so highly.