A horseshoe may be a symbol of good luck, but it cost James R. Washburn of Pittsfield $25 Thursday when he found one that was lost some 32 years ago.
Washburn, proprietor of the Washburn Tree Service, discovered the horseshoe in the middle of a 50-year-old red pine he was cutting down to make room for a small addition to Hillcrest Hospital.
The $25 cost was incurred when the saw he was using to cut the tree broke as it tried to bite into the metal.
Washburn carefully completed felling the tree and cut out the portion with the horseshoe. Using his knowledge as a tree surgeon, he determined that the tree was about 45 to 50 years old by counting growth rings.
The rings indicated that the horseshoe had been placed on the lower branches of the tree about 32 years ago, with the open portion circling the trunk. He estimated the tree was about 15 years old at the time.
“The way I figure it,” Washburn said, “about the summer of 1935 someone was cutting the lawn on what was then the Salisbury estate and came across the horseshoe in the grass, placed it on the tree, and then forgot about it.”
The tree was in perfect condition and there was no scar tissue on the trunk where the shoe rested, 3 1/2 feet from the ground.
The tree simply grew around the shoe, preserving it perfectly. There was no sign of rust on the shoe or the several metal nails that were still in it.
Washburn figures that the odds against his ever finding the shoe were enormous. After all, many horseshoes have been placed in the limbs of the hundreds of thousands of trees in Pittsfield. And, if his cut had been a couple of inches higher or lower he would have missed it completely.
It was just sort of a $25 stroke of luck.