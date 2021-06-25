Breezy Knoll Inn on the south shore of Pontoosuc Lake, which opens tomorrow for its 23rd consecutive season as a seasonal hotel under the ownership of Miss Leonora M. Rockwell of 121 Wendell Avenue, is historically connected with a prominent old Pittsfield family, a syndicate of former Pittsfield business and professional men, and a farm on the Hancock Road at the lake.
In 1914, Miss Rockwell bought the summer home of the late Judge Hiram B. Wellington of 57 Maplewood Avenue and, year by year, has added to its size. Judge Wellington, in association with his brother-in-law, Gideon Smith of Lenox, had purchased the property in 1893, after a summer’s camping in a tent on the land, renting the shore-front land from a syndicate of owners, Judge Edward T. Slocum, “Commodore” William H. Teeling, George W. Clark and John F. Van Deusen, all now deceased. That year, the Wellington summer home was built, and called Breezy Knoll. Mr. and Mrs. Smith spent many summers there with their relatives.
Previous to the development of this section of the lake, Joseph, Andrew and Frank Spaniol, owners of the original farm on the Hancock Road near what is now the corner of Beacon Avenue, had sold the property to the syndicate which developed the greater part of the south shore.
The Wellington family now is represented in the city by Miss Mary E. Wellington and Harvey and Hiram Wellington, now occupying the old Wellington homestead at the corner of Maplewood Avenue and First Street, built in 1870, the year of the building of the courthouse and jail — and Marshall G. Wellington of 17 Springside Avenue and 220 East Street.
The Inn, which now has about 60 rooms, is managed by its owner, assisted by George H. Becker Jr., of this city, a recent graduate of the Bentley School of Accounting and Finance. Miss Margaret M. Kaliher, also of this city, is the special hostess in charge of the weekly dances and entertainments. Willis Davidson of Ridgewood, N.J., is office clerk and Miss Carolyn Luce of Dalton is starting her third consecutive season in charge of the dining room. Hilliard Alston of Hackensack, N.J., as chef, has held the same position for the past 15 years.