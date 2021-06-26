LEE — The townspeople of Lee had their first glimpse of Queen Wilhelmina yesterday morning between 11 and 11:30, when her majesty and Madam Martine Roell went on a shopping trip “downstreet.”
Her first stop was at M.J. Kelly’s furniture store, upper Main Street, where she purchased a small piece of linoleum floor covering from Frank J. Kelly. Although the metric system is used in Holland, her majesty showed that she was familiar with the American system of measurements and money. She knew the size in yards of the covering wanted and asked the price per yard before making her selection. She wondered whether or not it would fit into the car, but it was decided it might be better to have it delivered. On her way out, after looking around, the queen remarked, “You have a very nice shop here.”
This was the first store that Queen Wilhelmina visited in America. Except for the fact that she rode in the bullet proof official car and was guarded by four secret service men, the Dutch queen, because of her being such a human and normal person, might easily have been any American housewife making household purchases. She impressed all who had the privilege of observing her as being “a very nice person, gracious and pleasant, who knew what she wanted and who was plain and direct.” The effect was even more marked because the monarch of the Netherlands chatted fluently and easily with the storekeepers in perfect English which had just a trace of a charming accent. She completely lacked ostentation and haughtiness that are so often coupled with an American’s conception of royal personages.
Her next shop was at F.M. Pease’s Drug Store, lower Main Street, where she made several purchases from G. Raymond Norton, a clerk. She greeted Frank Pease, the proprietor, with her gracious, “How do you do?” and Mr. Pease, having immediately recognized the queen, answered: “Good morning, Queen.”
Here she bought several articles, including soap and a sponge. The latter word was difficult for her to pronounce and one of the royal guard helped out with the pronunciation. When asked how she liked the Berkshires, she was quick to say, “I love the mountains, I like just to sit and look at them. The air is so refreshing, though, I want to sleep all the time.”