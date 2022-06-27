On North Street, corner of Eagle, at high noon today, the large mail box was lying face down on the sidewalk in the torrid heat.
“I didn’t suppose there was enough wind to blow that over,” commented a passerby, “but a stiff breeze sometimes blows in from the west branch through Columbus Avenue.”
Near by was a man in a straw hat with a paint brush in his hand. He smiled broadly.
“I was the wind that blew that over,” he commented.
He was Alfred Castle and he was 2,000 miles from home. He hails from Texas and has just the trace of a southern accent.
To make a short story long, the Post Office Department every two years, has painted the mail boxes all over the city. There are 186 of them. When the time came for the work this year, bids were asked. From Mr. Castle came a letter asking for a blank to fill out. He said he had painted mail boxes the country over, in all the states, and he would like a chance at the work here. A blank was sent to him. He proved to be the lowest bidder. His figure was $40. The department furnished the paint, the standard deep green.
It will require three days to do the 186 boxes. Mr. Castle is equipped with a paper on which the location of the boxes is indicated. This is his chart and compass. He has had adventures that would fill a book.
Asked about the new fad of leaving in water over night brushes used in painting, Mr. Castle said, “I don’t think much of it. Water in paint is bad news. And it is impossible to dry a brush in such a way that a few drops will not get into the paintpot you are using. You know what it means to have rain come when a house is being painted. There is the answer. The old-time method was to put the brushes in turpentine. I use a little kerosene. It works like a charm and does not injure the paint.”
Mr. Castle has been following this pursuit for many years. He likes the governmental work because the officials are prompt, businesslike and courteous. His dealings in this city were with Ernest C. Exford, superintendent of mails, who carried on the correspondence this past spring and made the award. Mr. Castle painted 6,000 mail boxes in Boston.