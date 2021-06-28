LEE — The resumption of marble quarrying here may begin within 60 days, according to Nicholas L. Lucchese of Tuckahoe, N.Y., who last summer purchased the large quarry on Marble Street.
Lucchese said he has had machines in to clean up the area and clear a roadway into the old marble works, and has ordered the equipment for quarrying. Gang saws will be used to cut the marble into large slabs, and splitting equipment, to convert the slabs into sizes suitable for construction.
The old quarry is filled with water and Lucchese said he plans to drain much of it into the nearby Housatonic River. However, some will be utilized in the quarrying operations.
Lucchese now operates a quarry in Tuckahoe. Last year this property was acquired by the government for an urban renewal project and Lucchese has been waiting out the court order to move in Tuckahoe. Last summer he had planned to start the Lee operation before the first of the year.
The operation will initially employ about 7 to 10 people, but expansion may allow employing as many as 20, Lucchese said. A few key people will come from the Tuckahoe works.
The marble industry in Lee once employed from 200 to 300 persons and many of the headstones on the graves of both Union and Confederate soldiers came from Lee. In 1852, heavy equipment replaced hand operations and with it came the million-dollar order for the 491,000 feet of marble for the national capitol.
Found on the west bank of the Housatonic River, the marble ranges from pure white to deep blue and is rated the hardest commercial marble in the nation by the U.S.. Bureau of Standards. The marble was used in the Philadelphia City Hall and in St. Patrick’s Cathedral and Grant’s Tomb in New York City.
The quarry and some 17 acres of land were purchased for about $10,000 by Lucchese. The last time marble was quarried here was 1943.