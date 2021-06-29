HANCOCK — Mary Louise Dee, only daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Louis J. Dee of this town, was graduated from Berlin (N.Y.) high school Monday at the age of 14 years, the youngest pupil ever to complete the course there and so far as known, the youngest ever to finish high school in this section. Miss Dee, however, finds her early graduation somewhat of a handicap for she wants to go to college and thus far she has not found one which will admit her on account of her tender years. She has decided on the law as a career and Mt. Holyoke as the college she wants to attend.
Miss Dee comes by her brilliant scholastic record naturally. She has an uncle who finished the course at Pittsfield high school at 16 and a cousin, Gilbert Cook, also of this town, who entered Williams College last year at the age of 14. He passed his sophomore examinations, regained his scholarship and will enter the second year class in the fall.
A native of Hancock, where she was born March 15, 1915, Miss Dee attended the Gorton grammar school here and was graduated from the ninth grade at 10 years of age. She entered the Berlin high school where many high school students from this town go. She found the work not at all difficult in the academic course which she elected. Her favorite studies were French and mathematics. She passed the regents’ examinations with little difficulty though the principal of the school, Prof. Wayne W. Lowe, seemed doubtful that she would make the grade.
Miss Dee wrote the class graduation poem. There were nine members.
Miss Dee is very anxious to continue her pursuit of higher education. She feels that the time now is too valuable to waste. Her father agrees and wants Mary Louise to “make hay while the sun shines.” “Two years lost now,” he said today, proudly, looking at his daughter, “would be wasted. I want her to keep right on with her studies.”