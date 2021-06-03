An orchestra leader before he gets out of high school is the accomplishment of Albert Vitton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Peter J. Vitton of 401 Springside Avenue who later this month will receive his diploma at Pittsfield High School.
But, that is not all. Albert, who is known to his friends as “Firp,” has taken the baton from the hands of his father who, ever since 1914, has been conducting an orchestra in this city and various other places throughout New England.
“The show must go on,” said Pete, the father, as he recuperated at St. Luke’s Hospital recently following an accident in which he sustained a broken arm. With those words, respected by every trouper, Pete told his son to take charge of the band and fill in during his absence. The boy did a good job, and now Pete, nearly ready to return to his music, has decided to let the son do the leading. Pete will take his place with the musicians.
“I’m good for at least 20 years more playing on the tuba,” said Pete today when he recalled that it will be 25 years next month since he first played the instrument in public.
A second father and son combination in the orchestra consists of Philip Vitton, a brother of Pete, and his son, John. At one time five Vitton brothers played in it.
A lot of water has gone over the dam or, perhaps it would be better to say a lot of air has gone through the tuba since Pete first started to play.
He has owned eight tubas starting in 1914 with one that cost $8. It was a second hand German make, high and narrow. It was so big that Pete was at times refused admittance to trolley cars and once he had to check it in a baggage car for a long trip.
Other instruments cost this musician $48, $95, $150, two at $350 each and one a $1500 instrument was presented the Pittsfield man by the Conn Instrument Company of Elkhart, Ind.
This was the biggest of all — in fact it was so big that when Pete had an assignment at the Showboat in New Lebanon, he couldn’t get on the stage until the platform was cut down two feet. Earl and Art Roberts who conducted the place at that time still remember the incident. It was in 1926 while playing with Ernie Andrews’ Orchestra in Boston that Pete received this instrument known as the Jumbo Sousaphone. There was only one other like it in Boston and of the New York orchestras, Paul Whiteman’s was the only one that boasted a jumbo player.
Now Pete plays the recorder phone which is a smaller issue of the tuba especially arranged for broadcasting and making Victrola records.
The son who will be 19 years old Tuesday started music lessons at six under the tutorship of his father.