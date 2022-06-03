Faced with the possibility of women jurors, women here sung out, "Definitely, let's have them."
The local viewpoints were given as the Massachusetts Senate and House prepared to iron out differences in the bills they passed that would give the ladies a chance at the jury box.
Here are some of the opinions the legislators would get if they canvassed this area:
Mrs. Irene A. Mason, first woman clerk of Superior Court here: "Definitely there should be women on juries. What kind of a woman would I be if I were against women jurors? The opponents used the same arguments to keep women out of public office. I think a woman would be just as fair-minded as a man, and possibly not so much affected by the personal appearance of a lawyer or defendant. And in states that have women jurors, I believe the record is a good one."
Mrs. Ethel Hawkesworth, housewife, of 1306 East Street: "I'm for it, but I think women who become jurors should be college graduates. They need a real smart woman."
Miss Carolyn Dunham, secretary, of 45 Livingston Avenue: "Yes. Women have as good minds as men, and they know as much about criminal cases. I certainly don't believe a good-looking lawyer would sway them at all."
Hiram B. Wellington, 17 Springside Avenue: "I'm against it, on the whole, but I say there are some women who would do a better job than men. Take Clare Booth Luce for instance. But it's well known that some women can't keep a secret. What would they do on a murder jury? And some young women with short skirts would get in a jury box and disrupt things."
James P. Brett, salesman, of 71 Foote Avenue: "Sure, it's all right. They've got as much right as anybody else. They may be a little more ruthless than men. I think they might be swayed by the looks of a lawyer or a defendant, but that works both ways. A man is, too."
Miss Anna M. Saulnier, waitress, 316 North Street: "I'd say it would be all right if it was 50-50, but I wouldn't want a majority of women on a jury. They might be partial to a woman defendant."