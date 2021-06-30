Under a scorching sun, tempered, mercifully, by a fresh westerly breeze, “The Greatest Show on Earth” and the only one of its kind — the Berkshire Amateur Circus — played to a full tent at the first performance of its 1934 schedule yesterday afternoon. Complete, from clowns and acrobats to pop and souvenir hawkers, the show was successfully launched upon what promises to be its greatest season yet. New acts, more performers, and a new band have been added to the old Head Circus, and the resulting Berkshire Amateur Circus is just naturally a far greater and more gorgeous spectacle.
Sanford Head, young manager and ringmaster, displayed showmanship of a high order in every detail of the show. An example was seen in the fact that Mayor Allen H. Bagg was persuaded to accept an invitation to ride in the circus parade held yesterday morning. And even after having thus lent official dignity on opening day, the Mayor was seen to buy and pay for his own admission ticket at the afternoon performance! No free passes to this show even to Mayors who change their minds about not issuing circus permits this year.
The “big top” was set up on the vacant lot at the corner of Colt Road and Pomeroy Avenue. The Eagle’s circus reporter attended and saw the show from a vantage point backstage.
The first featured act was that of Howdini, the magician. The name is supposed to imply surprise at the unexpected success of the act, typical of the entire show. Young Head is the original “I hope it works” ringmaster of the circus world, and this show is a real parody of the big top. Howdini, however, did, and did well several mystifying tricks in which he made things disappear, produced unexpected articles from hollow cylinders, and similar feats.
George Broderick and his troupe of Asiatic Tumblers came next. They tumbled and leaped as only flexible, nimble-jointed boys can do, and displayed some really good work. “Balanco” (Jack Talbot), the tight rope walker, thrilled the audience when he actually stepped off the rope. He was not injured, however. The rope was tight, all right, but rested on three wooden boxes which proved valuable safety factors. George Broderick, the “man on the flying trapeze,” gave a very credible performance. “I hope the trapeze stands up,” said Ringmaster Head in announcing the act. It did.