NORTH ADAMS — Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Hinkell discovered bees in the pants of their six-year-old son, William, yesterday and subsequently put in one of the busiest Sundays of their lives.
Investigation led to the discovery of a huge swarm of bees in the partition of the parlor and bedroom. Mr. Hinkell tore down the north side of the parlor and found 200 pounds of honey hanging from the beaverboard, almost filling the space between the room and the bedroom.
When the bees began to swarm about the house, leaving spots of honey and pollen on furnishings, Mr. Hinkell went to work with a basket and scoop. He captured more than a bushel of bees in this manner and drove the remainder from the house with a spray gun.
Mr. Hinkell, a truck driver, did not emerge from the conflict unscathed. His right hand was so swollen from bee stings that he may be unable to work for several days.
Mr. Hinkell believes that the bees had entered the partitions through a small hole made from the outside, apparently intended for a wire of some sort. He had seen the bees about his home, but was friendly to them, being a bee man himself, and believing that they were simply "working" and flying off to some neighbor's hive. He found that the bees had made a hole through the ceiling, thus entering the house. This explained in part why Willie was forever going to his mother with bees in his pants. But Willie says he is not afraid of the little visitors and proved it today when he stood in the midst of a swarm of them to have his picture taken by a news photographer.
Mr. Hinkell says he doesn't want the bees and his wife, who declared that she "never wants to see honey again," gave the 200 pounds to a neighbor.