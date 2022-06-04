A police detective on duty at the Camp Fire Girls' fair Saturday entered the diaper-hemming contest for fathers when the girls' dads were slow to join, and he walked off with first prize.
Detective Martin L. Fahey, juvenile officer for the Police Department, wasn't the first to finish the job with the old-fashioned treadle sewing machine, but when combined with the neatness of his work, his speed was sufficient to bring him the winner's title. He received a sport shirt, one of several prizes donated by local merchants.
More than 300 were present at the Girls' Club for the afternoon fair where the contests took place. Another 206 attended the teen-age dance in the evening, helping the Camp Fire Girls to net approximately $145 from the third annual event.
Frank Marby took second prize in the diaper-hemming contest. In the cross-cut sawing competition for women, the team composed of Miss F. Lenore Kruse and Mrs. William Craig won first place. Second prize went to Mrs. William Staples and Mrs. Gilbert Gardner. Mrs. Walter Goerlach was master of ceremonies for the contests.
More than 100 uniformed Camp Fire girls participated in the fair. Helping supervise activities during the afternoon and chaperone in the evening was Miss Margaret Noble, director of the Girls' Club.
A dozen high school girls from the Girls' Club presented a tumbling act, accompanied on the piano by Mrs. Martha Waterman, and a Golden Agers trio played, among other entertainment acts.