What is 10 inches long and 5 inches high and can negotiate the 500 miles between Detroit, Mich., and Pittsfield without road maps, a compass, or radar, in 10 hours, averaging 50 miles per hour and reaching top speeds of some 75 m.p.h.?
Chester Ostaski has several such navigators in a cage at his home at 83 Peck’s Road. One of them last weekend flew the 500 miles (as the crow would fly if he could make it) in a day, after being delayed by bad weather, and won the annual trophy of the Berkshire Homing Club.
Competing against some 140 pigeons sent to Detroit by train in wicker containers and released Friday, May 29, Mr. Ostaski’s bird returned at 6 Sunday morning some two hours ahead of a pigeon owned by Oscar Millette of Adams. This is very slow time for homing pigeons, Mr. Ostaski said, but the birds do not fly in bad weather. Flying time is about 10 hours in good weather and even faster with a favoring wind when the birds occasionally reach speeds of 80 m.p.h., he pointed out.
The Detroit race is the culmination of preparation, when the young birds are taken first on short trips (across the city and back), then to Herkimer, N.Y. (100 miles), Rochester, N.Y. (200 miles), Buffalo, N.Y. (300 miles), and finally Detroit. On July 17, the local club plans an experimental, informal jaunt from Chicago, some 1,000 miles away.
Mr. Ostaski’s interest in pigeons began when he was a nine-year-old boy in Poland, but after his arrival here as a teen-ager, he did not resume his hobby until he was 30. Since then he has changed his strain of homing pigeons 15 times in attempts to breed reliable homers. Last year, although his pigeon returned first from the Detroit race, he lost the trophy on a technicality.