NORTH ADAMS — Petite Bessie Riley, 30, of Knoxville, Tenn., widowed mother of a nine-year-old boy, was Farmer Warren E. Bounds’ wife today, with 2,500 voices — all shouting “kiss her” — still ringing in her ears.
A cheering crowd greeted her as she stepped off the train and met her 31-year-old future husband, who had wooed her by letter from his home in Florida after a correspondence club had brought them together.
Fifty-one minutes after Bessie arrived, the couple were married at City Hall by Justice of the Peace Albert L. Fuller. It was the climax of a courtship carried on over five months, during which 29 letters were exchanged before Bessie said: “I’m willing.”
Mr. Bounds, who is employed by the Windsor Print Works, was probably the calmest person in the gathering. As he met his bride-to-be he handed her a bouquet of white carnations and took her in his arms.
“I’ve been waiting 15 years for a moment like this,” he said, smiling broadly.
“I think it’s going to work out all right,” responded Bessie.
“Not even the President would have such a crowd,” added Mr. Bounds, stuffing his pockets with candy bars provided by well-wishers.
Fighting their way through the crowd, the happy couple reached sanctuary at the refreshment booth of the station, where they rested before proceeding to City Hall. In the struggle, Mr. Bounds lost his hat, but this mishap did not seem to dampen his ardor, for he kissed Bessie again and again, and folded her nine-year-old son, Billie, in his arms.
Bessie wore a blue frock and hat which Bounds had sent her, and carried in her arms a large bouquet of red roses given her by the Lions Club. In a pleasant Southern accent, she allowed that she was surprised at the gathering, but thought it was “wonderful.”
Both of the long-distance lovers had high recommendations for the correspondence club by which they were introduced. Bounds hoped that his success would give the club “a lot of business” and encourage other lonely hearts to strike up an acquaintanceship.