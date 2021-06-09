WINDSOR — On the cloud-piercing site of the old Monk’s Tavern, where stagecoach horses used to be changed on the long drive from Boston to Albany on the Burgoyne Trail, now stands a small stucco and stone home that is the tangible fulfilment of a 35-year-old dream.
In 1880, Louis Bradford, now 79 years of age, bought a piece of land on the top of Windsor Hill for no other reason than that he liked the view. Higher even than the wooden observation tower that stands next to the State Road, the view extends far out over the Berkshire Hills to the hazy Adirondacks and the Hudson River. To the south, the round dome of Mt. Everett stands guard at the gate of the Housatonic river valley, and to the west rises the pinnacle of Greylock.
In the back of the house, which is only a few feet below the hilltop, which Mr. Bradford is certain is the highest piece of cultivated land in the State, (it is 2240 feet above sea level) stands the old well which used to quench the thirst of the coach horses more than 150 years ago. The water is still crystal clear and ice cold 20 feet down the moss-grown shaftway of the well. History tells that more than 50 horses a day were watered there.
Just below the house is one of the few remaining pieces of the Burgoyne trail. Starting from one of the roads that branch off from the Berkshire Trail, it loses itself in the old cemetery below the house. There John Monk is buried, proprietor of the once famous tavern, who, his gravestone says, died in 1804.
Mr. Bradford’s dream finally came true in 1926, when he came here with his wife to build his little home on the foundations of the old tavern, the cellar of which he had filled in. They lived in a tent for most of that first year, but finally the attractive home was finished and now the Bradfords have but to look out of their living-room window to see the panorama of three States that is spread out below them.