A promisingly luxuriant Pittsfield bicentennial beard has fallen to the razor, victim of a ruling by officials of the Western Union Telegraph Co., a business founded on the invention of one Samuel F.B. Morse, a fully bearded genius.
The debearded Western Union employee is Stanley E. Moore of 37 Sloan St., night manager of the firm's Pittsfield office. Mr. Moore had a two-month start toward what was shaping up as a possible winner in the bicentennial beard contest when he was ordered to shave it off.
He resisted the order until he was suspended Feb. 3 by clean-shaven D.C.M. MacLean, a Western Union official from Worcester. Attempts by Joseph J. Lenahan of East Orange, N.J., president of the Local 146 in the Commercial Telegraphers' Union, Western Union division, to forestall the shaving order pending a discussion with the union were not successful.
Mr. Moore gave up the beard and returned to his job after a five-hour period. He did not, however, give up his principles and pursued through union channels a fight for the right to a beard and, coincidentally, the five hours' lost pay.
At this reading he has not been successful in either pursuit.
P.H. Gormley of Stoneham, vice president of the CTU's eastern region, wrote a letter March 8 to J.L. Littlefield of New York, division manager of Western Union's employee relations department, appealing from Mr. MacLean's decision.
"I have heard some silly reasons in 20 years for suspending employees," Mr. Gormley wrote, "but this action seems to me to be a breach of Mr. Moore's constitutional rights, in addition to showing Mr. MacLean as being opposed in Pittsfield to recognition of Pittsfield's 200th anniversary."
The union official closed his letter to Mr. Littlefield with the following comment:
"It is indeed a sad commentary that Western Union, founded on an invention by Samuel F. B. Morse, who is shown with a beard full-grown and very concealing, should attempt to penalize an employee for imitating him."