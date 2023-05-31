Eagle Archives, May 31, 1972: Somehow things weren't the same for our $200,000 lottery winner

Miss Kathleen T. Connolly of 349 Elm St. decided to go to work a half-hour earlier than usual this morning. She arrived at the state Highway Department office in Lenox, where she is a head clerk, and immediately concluded it wasn't going to be an ordinary day.
Kathleen won $200,000 as second prize in the state's second million-dollar drawing last night in Boston. She was at the Boston Sheraton Hotel for the ceremony, then headed back to Pittsfield so that she could be at work today as usual.
Her colleagues had already formed a reception committee for her when she arrived this morning.
Dean P. Amidon, district highway engineer, said they have declared "Kathleen Connolly Day" at the office. He wasn't certain how much work would get done.
Miss Connolly collected her first $20,000 check at last night's drawing. She'll get the balance in $20,000 increments for the next nine years.
She confessed this morning that she was "thrilled and excited" by the whole episode, but that she didn't have any intention of quitting her job.
That's not the case with the million-dollar winner, Thomas G. Hall, 25, of Salem. He announced immediately: "I'm going to quit my job." He is a repairman for the New England Telephone Co. in the central office in Salem.
"As soon as I can tomorrow, I'm going to go in and resign," he said.
Miss Connolly, obviously still in a mild case of shock today, said she hadn't made any plans for spending the money, adding that she "really hasn't much time to think about it."
Another area winner, Mrs. George Cullen of Richmond Pond, Richmond, has definite plans for the $10,000 she won in the drawing. She is planning to make a down payment on a house and also give some of the money to her grandmother, Mrs. Thelma Daligian of Pittsfield, "so that she can go to Greece this summer."
Mrs. Cullen, the former Diane Daligian, was in Boston with her mother, Mrs. Myrtle Daligian, and her husband for the drawing. They also drove back last night.
Mrs. Cullen almost missed out completely. Her winning ticket had made her eligible for the first million-dollar drawing May 8, but she didn't have it validated in time. However, qualifiers have a year to enter their ticket in any of the major drawings.