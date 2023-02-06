Eagle Archives, Feb. 6 1965: Lanesboro adults try out modern math

LANESBORO — Lanesboro parents have gone back to school. When the Greater Cleveland Mathematics Program (GCMP) was included in the curriculum this fall in grades 4, 5 and 6 at the local school, parents found themselves at a loss when it came to helping their offspring with their homework — they just didn’t speak the same language.
Last spring and fall, Francis McSweeny, associate coordinator of mathematics at the regional, and math consultant to the local school, had spoken to the PTA on the need for modern math and the problems and procedures in teaching the subject.
Principal William J. O’Shea felt that this wasn’t enough, that parents should be given the opportunity to acquire a deeper understanding of what their children were learning so that they could follow and assist them in the subject. As a result, the workshop for parents was initiated. Two of the four sessions have been held with 87 parents attending the first one in a snowstorm and over 100 the second session. The next two will be held on the next two Tuesdays, beginning at 7:30.
Instructor Mr. McSweeny is assisted by Mrs. Dorothy Farewell, Mrs. Vera Gaskalka, Mrs. Elaine Schwartz and Mrs. Mildred Uyrus, all Lanesboro teachers, and Mr. O’Shea. For each of the four sessions Mr. McSweeny presents a 40-minute lecture-demonstration followed by a 30-minute problem-solving session based upon the evening’s lesson. Questions and discussions are handled by Mr. McSweeny and his assistants. Prepared notes and assignments are distributed for reference and study during the following week.
In a recent visit to the class, I found the parents were completely engrossed in the subject and were paying strict attention to the instructor. When interviewing some of them on what they thought of the sessions, I was met with enthusiasm: “Completely understandable.” “The teacher is a crackerjack.” “It’s just great.” “I don’t expect I’ll ever use it at my age, but I didn’t want to be left out, and, besides, it gives me an understanding of what my children are doing.” “I find it challenging.” “It makes math seem easier.”