Eagle Archives, Nov. 28, 1932: Parents of Lanesboro children seek private classes, as schools close

LANESBORO — The public schools of the town which are normally attended by 192 pupils failed to reopen today following the Thanksgiving recess. The School Committee met Saturday afternoon at the home of Herbert W. Andrews, one of the three members of the committee, and voted not to have classes resumed because of lack of funds. The vote was not unanimous, Rhett C. Fletcher, minority member, being in favor of resuming sessions for at least one week.
The schools will reopen the first week of January which means that they must continue in session until July in order to meet the State requirement of 160 school days. The schools did not open officially in the fall until Oct. 3 although classes were held by volunteer teachers starting on Sept. 19.
The decision of the committee not to have classes reopen caused widespread concern in the town today, and agitated parents are busy making efforts to secure schooling for their children. Through the efforts of the Rev. Charles J. Palmer, arrangements have been made to have the North or Stone School open tomorrow. The Rev. Mr. Palmer is trustee of the Bradley fund which is for the district of the town in which this school is situated. About 30 pupils attend this school and thus will be able to continue their studies until the Christmas recess.
In other quarters, parents have been active in an effort to secure private schooling. It is understood that a class will be opened tomorrow in the home of one of the residents for pupils from the first to the sixth grades. Plans have not been completed, however, and thus no official announcement regarding the class has been made.
Archie K. Sloper, chairman of the School Committee, said this noon that the schools would be opened for parents who wished to secure books to instruct their children at home during the period the schools are closed. If these parents will notify the committee, arrangements will be made for them to secure the desired books.