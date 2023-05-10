Eagle Archives, May 10, 1963: Young Mr. Rotti could win an agricultural decathlon

If they ever added the decathlon to the welter of competitive events conducted across the country for young people interested in farming, chances are young Lawrence Rotti of Pittsfield would be a likely candidate for the title.
This week, the 19-year-old Berkshire representative in the state 4-H tractor-driving contest at Amherst spread-eagled the field to become the Massachusetts entry in the Eastern regional competition in Richmond, Va., in September. The contest, which involves hauling two- and four-wheel trailers in and out of tight places and through a sort of automotive slalom course, is scored by adding points for mistakes. Mr. Rotti scored 740 points. His nearest competitor, who was from Middlesex County, had 1040. The contest followed Mr. Rotti's earlier victory in a county competition held in Northampton in conjunction with the Franklin and Hampshire County events. It was Mr. Rotti's third try for the state title and represented a happy progression; in previous appearances he had been third and second.
The evidence of Mr. Rotti's agricultural versatility started to pile up in 1960, when in the annual 4-H Fair he received a trophy for the champion baby beef, was named champion senior dairy showman, got a tie clasp for being first senior Holstein showman and a state rosette as outstanding beef exhibitor award presented annually to a member of the Massachusetts Future Farmers of America, after previously winning $100 from the National FFA Foundation as the state's dairy farmer of the year.
That fall, he was named to the Massachusetts dairy judging team which competed in the national 4-H contest at Waterloo, Iowa, and climaxed a fine year by being named farm mechanic of the year by the FFA.
Lawrence is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Silvio Rotti, whose 350-acre dairy farm and Holstein herd have been frequently cited for excellence. A graduate of the vocational agricultural course at Williams High School in Stockbridge, he has studied at the Stockbridge School of Agriculture, University of Massachusetts, and is currently planning further study at the University of Wisconsin.