Eagle Archives, July 7, 1955: N.Y. lawyer retraces steps in the county of a 17-day hiking trip 55 years ago

LENOX — William F. Wund, a New York City attorney, celebrated his 75th birthday Tuesday at the Curtis Hotel where, 55 years ago, he stayed during a 17-day hiking trip through the Berkshires. He and Wilson G. Wood, now a medical doctor in New York, dressed in rough clothes and carrying knapsacks, hesitated to enter a hotel which catered to the fashionable Lenox crowd.
“They let us in, all right,” said Mr. Wund, “But charged us each $4 for room and board.” He added that the two consumed enough food to make up the “excessive” expenditure.
The two young men then walked down to Stockbridge to hear “The Children’s Chimes,” erected in 1878 by David Dudley Field in memory of his grandchildren.
Tuesday afternoon, Mr. Wund and his son-in-law, Carl N. Ruff of New York City, drove over the roads in four hours where, 55 years ago, it had taken the two young men 17 days to make the trip.
At that time, Mr. Wund and Dr. Wood were students at Columbia University. Late in July, they took a train to Albany, making the connection to North Adams. The first objective was Mount Greylock.
The roads were largely deserted with only an occasional stage coach driving by. The boys would stop at farm houses on the way and buy a meal or put up for the night, generally in a hayloft. Such meals usually cost about 20 cents, according to Mr. Wund, and a night in the loft was for free. Once they had to milk a cow for an old widow living just below Adams.
The ascent of Greylock was rather difficult for at that time there was no road to the top of the mountain. Mr. Wund remembers walking into Pittsfield late in the evening and paying $1 at the Wendell Hotel for room and breakfast.
“City life wasn’t so quiet then,” said Mr. Wund. “We were kept awake all night long with the clanging of the trolley, which ran right down the main street.”
After spending the night in Pittsfield, the hikers went to Lenox, Stockbridge and Great Barrington. They visited the Searles mansion, now owned by the Home Insurance Co. of New York, and stayed at the Berkshire Inn. There the charge for board and food was only $2.50 a day.
Retracing their way, they stopped to swim in the Housatonic River at Lee and then went through the Tyringham Valley to see the summer White House of President Grover Cleveland.
On the last day of their journey, according to Mr. Wund, the boys hiked from Copake to Poughkeepsie in less than 12 hours, catching the train back to New York.
Since that time, Mr. Wund and his family have revisited the Berkshires at least 20 times.