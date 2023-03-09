Eagle Archives, March 9, 1953: Lenox elm, oldest in U.S., felled

LENOX — The nation’s largest and oldest elm tree was cut down here yesterday — victim of the Dutch elm beetle.
Located at the breezeway on the Elm Court estate, the tree had towered 111 feet above the ground before its branches were cut back in recent months in an effort to save it from the disease. The tree is reported to have had a spread of 164 feet. The trunk was eight feet in diameter.
Alphonse Chague, veteran superintendent of Elm Court, now retired, has estimated the age of the tree as 306 years. The tree was young when the Berkshires were populated only by Indians.
Mr. Chague also reports that the tree was the first in the country to be equipped with lightning rods. Twenty-one years ago, seven points on the tree were grounded. Fuses in these circuits have been blown out three times as a result of lighting bolts striking the tree.
The elm was taken down yesterday by a crew of men working with John H. Flynn, tree surgeon. About three feet of the trunk has been left above the ground with the hope that it can be preserved as a marker on the Elm Court lawn.
Elm Court is a 110-acre estate with a mansion built by W. D. Sloane in 1887. Mr. Chague recalls that among the guests who have stayed there have been Marshal Foch, World War I military leader of the French, “three or four presidents and three or four queens.” The “Elm Tree Talks” held at the estate, now a summer resort, in recent years brought such noted speakers to the lawns shaded by the great elm as Adm. Louis E. Denfield and Countess Alexandra Tolstoy.
Mr. Chague says the only older or larger elms he has ever known were two which once stood at Westfield Prison. However, they were destroyed by a tornado a number of years ago. It is believed that until the local elm’s limbs were cut in recent efforts to save it, the Lenox tree was the largest as well as the oldest elm in the country.
Col. Helms George Wilde of High Lawn Farm, owner of Elm Court, says every effort of time, money and trouble was taken to save the tree but that its condition finally made it necessary to cut it down. The tree is now lying on the lawn of Elm Court. It will be cut and removed later in the week.