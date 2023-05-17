Eagle Archives, May 17, 1967: Lillian Procter: Legend in New Ashford

When Lillian Sanford Procter died April 29 at Lake Worth, Fla., it came as a surprise to most Berkshirites, who had thought her long dead. But the surprise aspect was quite in keeping with Mrs. Procter's life, which was — in one manner of speaking — rather packed with surprises.
Mrs. Procter, a member of the Ivory Soap family, hadn't been in evidence around her New Ashford estate for a long time. She had so vanished from the news front that word of her death didn't get into Berkshire publications until after she was buried.
There was a lengthy period when she figured in front-page news — of various kinds — from coast to coast.
The kind of news about her that was best liked here and in her adopted home town concerned her willingness to rise before dawn and join her neighbors in making New Ashford the first community in the nation to report its complete returns in presidential elections.
Another kind of news, which she grew to resent deeply, was that involving her money, her son and his marital and financial entanglements. She became so annoyed about splashy news treatment of various episodes that even though The Berkshire Eagle displayed customary discretion in dealing with Procter peccadilloes, she would answer Eagle queries only with brief notes — or silence.
One of the best-documented early-voting stories involving the wealthy estate-holder (some 1,500 acres) was that of 1932. It was one of the years The Eagle sent staff to garner the returns in New Ashford super-early.
On Nov. 8, 1932, The Eagle reported on its front page that in New Ashford "Mrs. Lillian Sanford Procter, owner of Gladbrook Farms … was the first New Ashford voter to cast a ballot …"
On an inside page, the report adds that Mrs. Procter was selected for the honor "by town sentiment."
In the opinion of Forrest C. White Sr., then chairman of the Selectmen, it was the first presidential vote cast that year in the United States. It was clocked into the ballot box by him at 5:54 a.m.
Another early morning, last year, the Whites were awakened by an ambulance driver who was looking for the Procter estate. Mrs. Procter, for years a near-recluse and semi-invalid, was driven to New York and flown to Florida. She was 90 when she died last month.