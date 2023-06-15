Eagle Archives, June 15, 1973: The little quake that didn't

A number of Pittsfield residents expressed disbelief and almost disappointment today over the fact that there had been an earthquake here last night and they didn’t know about it.
Not many people were aware of the tremor that jostled the entire Northeast at about 9:12 p.m.
People whose job it is to measure the intensity of earthquakes described this one as “fairly strong for this part of the country.”
A Stockbridge resident, obviously untrained in earthquake measurement but well-versed in normal household disturbances, rated the quake at about the strength of a washing machine starting. He vows that his measurement is accurate because that’s what he thought it was.
There were varying reports from North Berkshire of earth tremors, but not the slightest bit of damage had been uncovered by this morning.
Usually, phenomena of this type produce a flood of telephone calls to police and fire stations, radio stations and newspaper offices. The only notation on the Pittsfield police blotter is a call that came shortly after 10 from Civil Defense Director William H. Cooney, reporting that earth tremors had been felt in the Springfield and Westfield areas.
The nocturnal quiet of The Eagle office was undisturbed until sports editor Roger E. O’Gara called the United Press International office in Albany, N.Y., to relay the results of last night’s Pittsfield Rangers game. The voice on the other end of the line asked about earthquake damage in the area. It was necessary for UPI to supply all the details.
For measurement standards in the future, an earthquake would have to exceed the rumbling of a 100-car freight train to be noticed, since the Penn Central tracks are adjacent to the Eagle building.
The Eagle’s meteorologist, George J. Bulgarelli, said that if a person had been in the right place at the right moment, he might have detected some earth movement. The right place, he elaborated, would be in a house or building resting on a deep layer of rock.
According to dispatches today from The Associated Press, police departments from Boston to Plattsburgh, N.Y., and from the Canadian border to Connecticut were inundated with calls inquiring about the earth tremors.
At any rate, this morning, after geological centers began comparing notes, the center of the quake has been placed at the Canadian border, where Vermont and New Hampshire meet in a little town of Beecher Falls.