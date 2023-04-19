Eagle Archives, April 19, 1951: Local man makes baseballs for kids using city parks

"When I was a boy, we made our own baseballs or we didn't have any," 69-year-old Clarence W. Welch explained today when he gave 25 hand-wound baseballs to the Park Department.
This year's production is double what he turned out last year when he wound a dozen balls for use at the park areas. The Park Department furnishes cotton cord and corks and Mr. Welch supplies the energy.
Mr. Welch starts out with a cork float or bobber — the ones that are one and one-eighth inches in diameter. Then he carefully winds and winds and winds until the ball is slightly smaller than regulation size.
From there on the winding is done with the aid of a large-eyed needle. "You have to keep knotting the strands together as you get near the end," he pointed out. "That way if a strand gets cut the ball won't unravel."
No covers are used on the balls and they last remarkably long. Mr. Welch said that when he was a boy one of the balls could be used all summer long. That was when he lived in Watertown, Conn. He has lived in Pittsfield since 1907.
Miss Yvonne P. Worrell, supervisor of girls' and women's activities in the Park Department, said the balls are used by small fry (from 5 to 6 years old.) This year the department provided Mr. Welch with a three-pound cone of string and 25 floats.
"It takes a day and a half, working pretty steadily, to make a ball," the veteran winder said. "I spent about 40 days making these balls.
"I won't be making any more this season," he went on, "because I've got to do my gardening." He has one-eighth of an acre behind his home at 55 Circular Avenue where he plants "just about anything we can use."